September is a popular month with many East Texans.
High School football and volleyball are getting underway, which is an annual highlight. The Texas hunting and fishing year started on Sept. 1, so new licenses and hunter education has an entirely new recruitment.
There’s the beginning of dove season which in some families mean a trip to the dove fields. A couple of weeks into September, the annual Early Teal Season opens for 16 days of mosquitoes, snakes and limits of Bluewings. During this same time South Texas weighs in with its Whitewing Season.
If you have never experienced an afternoon in a “hot” whitewing field, its definite bucket list stuff for the shotgunner.
While all of the above is taking place the archery hunters are deep into their practice, stand placements and scouting for the upcoming opener at the end of the month.
September is a special month for the outdoor hunter, angler and outdoor enthusiast. A new beginning if you will and all is good at least for a small amount time away from our busy life that is.
We covered the upcoming dove forecasts for the state and things are looking good.
That had been a real fear that the “snowpocalypse” of February took a heavy toll on the doves. In fact many parts of the state did suffer some loss on wildlife but trapped doves that had lost toes to the frostbite were in great shape and faring better than expected.
This is the second consecutive year the US Fish & Wildlife Service has cancelled its Duck breeding and habitat survey. States and Canadian Provinces that raise the ducks for the Mississippi and Central flyways have a good news/bad news report.
The Dakotas are suffering drought conditions with less than attractive results. We shouldn’t expect a banner year for production but here is where the good news comes in. Several species still have higher than average numbers of adults from the 2020 season which was one of the wettest in history in the Dakotas.
We will still see awesome numbers of Bluewings, Greenwings this September and Fall. On a bright note, Gadwall numbers increased once again and seem to be the only birds heading south with a better than average number of young birds.
Although East Texas is a year round home to some Wood Ducks, Wisconsin and Michigan send us a lot of Woodies. Wisconsin recorded 31% more Wood Ducks and we can always use more so send em!
We haven’t even touched on the awesome fishing in September. Get your new license and get ready for the 2021-2022 season.