After winning its first two sets on the road Tuesday night, Marshall’s volleyball team saw the next three sets slip away as it fell to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in a five-set match by the final scores of 25-10, 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13.
Marshall is currently 16-16 overall and 3-5 against district opponents.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they play host to the Hallsville Ladycats in a Harrison County matchup.
Action will begin with the varsity at 4:30 p.m.
Marshall will be home again Tuesday when it takes on the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.