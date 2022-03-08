Longview’s Lobo Relays and Spring Hill’s Bill Secord Relays highlight a busy day of area track and field events on Thursday.
Also on tap Thursday are the Cardinals Relays hosted by Sabine High School and the Hawk Relays hosted by Hawkins High School.
Lobo Relays
Action begins at 1 p.m. with field events at Lobo Stadium. The 3,200-meter run is set for 3 p.m., with the National Anthem scheduled for 5 p.m. and all running finals slated for a 5:05 p.m. start.
Joining host team Longview in the meet are Pine Tree, Kilgore, Lufkin, Texas High, Tyler Legacy, Jacksonville and Nacogdoches.
Longview’s boys and girls swept the team titles a year ago at the Lobo Relays. The Lobo boys finished with 226 points, and Texas High had 133.5. The Lady Lobos compiled 203 points, with Texas High recording 191.
Bill Secord Relays
Field events at Panther Stadium are set for 1 p.m., with the running of the 3,200 meters scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and running events on tap at 3:30 p.m.
Joining host Spring Hill will be Gilmer, Cumberland Academy, Winona, Hallsville, Lindale, Gladewater and New Diana.
Gilmer is the defending boys champion after compiling 144 points a year ago. Canton won the girls title with 149 points, followed by Gilmer with 136.
Cardinal Relays
At James Bamburg Stadium in Liberty City, field events begin at 8:30 a.m., follow by the 3,200 meters at 8:45. Running finals will follow the field events.
Sabine, Union Grove, Elysian Fields, Queen City, Big Sandy, Ore city and Fruitvale are scheduled to compete in the event.
Hawk Relays
At Lowrance Field, the meet will open with the pole vault at 3 p.m., followed by field events at 3:30 p.m., the 3,200 meters at 3:45 p.m. and running events at 5:15 p.m.
Joining host Hawkins in the event will be White Oak, T.K. Gorman, Harleton, HEAT, Alba-Golden, Hooks, Avinger, Frankston and Union Hill.