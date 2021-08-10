The first weekend of the 2021 high school volleyball season features events in Tyler Union Grove, Central Heights, Gary and Palestine.
Tyler
The Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament will begin on Thursday.
The three-day event includes 21 teams — Tyler Legacy, Tyler, Longview, All Saints, Arp, Bryan Rudder, Bullard, Carthage, Cedar Hill, Gladewater, Lindale, Mabank, Marshall, Joshua, Mineola, New Boston, Paris, Pleasant Grove, Rusk, Texas High and Van.
Matches will be played at Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School.
Thursday’s schedule is Tyler Legacy Court 1 — Tyler Legacy vs. New Boston, noon; Mabank vs. New Boston, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Mabank, 3 p.m.; Tyler Legacy Court 2 — Bullard vs. Gladewater, noon; Carthage vs. All Saints, 1 p.m.; Bullard vs. All Saints, 2 p.m.; Carthage vs. Gladewater, 3 p.m.; Gladewater vs. All Saints, 4 p.m.; Bullard vs. Carthage, 5 p.m.; Tyler Legacy Court 3 — Longview vs. Mineola, noon; Van vs. Arp, 1 p.m.; Longview vs. Arp, 2 p.m.; Van vs. Mineola, 3 p.m.; Mineola vs. Arp, 4 p.m.; Longview vs. Van, 5 p.m.; Tyler High Court 1 — Tyler vs. Joshua, noon; Pleasant Grove vs. Joshua, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler vs. Pleasant Grove, 3 p.m.; Tyler High Court 2 — Lindale vs. Cedar Hill, noon; Texas High vs. Cedar Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Lindale vs. Texas High, 3 p.m.; Tyler High Court 3 — Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall, noon; Paris vs. Rusk, 1 p.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Rusk, 2 p.m.; Paris vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.; Marshall vs. Rusk, 4 p.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Paris, 5 p.m.
Friday’s matches will be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for four-team pools and 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon for three-team pools. The matchups will be determined based on Thursday’s results.
Bracket play will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the championships are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Legacy for the Gold Bracket and 2 p.m. Saturday at Tyler High for the Silver Bracket.
Union Grove
Thursday’s pool play action at the Lion Center has Ore City vs. Union Grove at 8 a.m., Cumberland Academy vs. Quitman at 9:30 a.m., Ore City vs. Quitman at 11 a.m., Cumberland vs. Union Grove at 12:30 p.m., Quitman vs. Union Grove at 2 p.m. and Ore City vs. Cumberland at 3:30 p.m.
At the junior high gym, it’s Jefferson vs. Queen City at 8 a.m., Harmony vs. Arp at 9:30 a.m., Jefferson vs. Arp at 11 a.m., Queen City vs. Harmony at 12:30 p.m., Queen City vs. Arp at 2 p.m. and Jefferson vs. Harmony at 3:30 p.m.
JV games are also set for those same times at both gymnasiums.
Central Heights
Joining host Central Heights will be Daingerfield, Beckville’s JV and Normangee in Pool C, New Diana, Troup, Westwood and Shelbyville in Pool A, Timpson, Hawkins, Leverett’s Chapel and Elkhart in Pool B and Beckville, Henderson, Lufkin and New Waverly in Pool D.
Games are set at the “Big Gym” and the “Little Gym.”
New Diana has games set for 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Big Gym. Hawkins will play at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at the Little gym. Leverett’s Chapel is slated to play in the Little Gym at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Daingerfield plays in the Big Gym at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Beckville’s schedule in the Little Gym has games at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Henderson (Little Gym) is set for games at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Gary
Elysian Fields, Gilmer and Waskom join Gary in Pool A, while Garrision Carlisle and West Rusk make up Pool B and Pine Tree, San Augustine and Onalaska are in Pool C.
Elysian Fields will play at 8 a.m.10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Gilmer at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon and Wakom at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Carlisle will play at 8 and 9 a.m., West Rusk at 9 and 10 a.m. and Pine Tree at 11 a.m. and noon.
Wimberley
Spring Hill will play at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at the 32-team Wimberley TEX-FEST. The Lady Panthers will be in a pool with NBCA, Kaufman and Lake Dallas.
Overton
Pool play action today has Overton vs. Trinity School of Texas at 8 a.m., Union Hill vs. King’s Academy at 9 a.m., TST vs. Union Hill at 10 a.m., Overton vs. King’s at 11 a.m., King’s vs. TST at noon and Overton vs. Union Hill at 1 p.m. in Pool A.
In Pool B, it’s Tyler HEAT vs. Christian Heritage at 2 p.m., Fruitvale vs. Longview Christian School at 3 p.m., CHCS vs. Fruitvale at 4 p.m., HEAT vs. LCS at 5 p.m., LCS vs. CHCS at 6 p.m. and HEAT vs. Fruitvale at 7 p.m.
Palestine
District Rivals White Oak and Sabine are in a 24-team field at the Palestine Tournament.
White Oak is in a pool with Malakoff, Buffalo and Frankston and will play at 1, 4 and 6 p.m. Sabine is in a pool with Neches, Kennard and Brownsboro and will play at 2, 3 and 6 p.m.
Remaining teams include Athens, Palestine, Winona, Trinity, Crockett, Kerens, Wills Point, Mildred, Jacksonville, Center, Eustace, Cayuga, Cross Roads, Grand Saline, Chapel Hill and Oakwood.