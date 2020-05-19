From Staff Reports
Stephen F. Austin will receive a postseason ban in multiple sports, the school announced on Tuesday.
SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey issued the following statement:
“Today, the NCAA publicly released Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for all Division I athletic programs, including Stephen F. Austin. These four-year cohort APR scores began with the 2015-2016 academic year. As noted in its release, three SFA sports programs (men’s basketball, football and baseball) failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR score of 930 needed to avoid penalties.
“As a result, these programs must serve the Level I APR penalties, which include a reduction in countable practice hours and a one-year postseason ban. The University has been approved to delay the men’s basketball postseason ban until the 2021-22 season, while football and baseball will serve their bans during the 2020-21 academic year.
“Beginning in 2013, an athletics department administrative error in the academic certification process resulted in the miscalculation of SFA’s reported APR scores. Once the administrative error was identified and corrected, the APR scores of these three programs fell below the 930 threshold. Procedures are now in place to prevent a reoccurrence of the error.
“The athletics department has been focused on academic progress and is proud of its current student athletes who collectively earned a 3.21 GPA for the spring semester.
“SFA will be able to share additional information in the coming days and answer any questions.”
The SFA men’s basketball team was 28-3 this past season, which included an 85-83 overtime win at No. 1 Duke. This was former Tyler Junior College head coach Kyle Keller’s fourth season with the Lumberjacks.
SFA will not serve the ban this upcoming season.
Both the football and baseball programs will serve their bans next season.
Colby Carthel just completed his first season as the head football coach at SFA, posting a 3-9 record.
Johnny Cardenas has been the head baseball coach at SFA for 12 seasons with a record of 292-343. The Lumberjacks were 6-10 overall and 3-0 in the Southland Conference this season before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.