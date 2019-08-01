SFA Sports Information
NACOGDOCHES — Under the direction of head coach Colby Carthel — who begins his first season — the SFA football team is scheduled to hit the gridiron today to commence its 20-day preseason camp.
Just 30 days separate the ‘Jacks from their 2019 season opener at in-state and Big 12 Conference adversary Baylor on Aug. 31, and in the interim Homer Bryce Stadium will serve as the backdrop for the team’s preseason camp. Each of the 20 practice dates are open to the public in order for Lumberjack fans to get a glimpse of the new-look squad.
Included in the 20-day camp schedule are a pair of full contact, intrasquad scrimmages which will also take place at Homer Bryce Stadium. The first of those scrimmages has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, while the second is set for the same time on Sunday, Aug. 18.
NCAA Division II national champion head coach Carthel took over the Lumberjack football program in December and is entering his first season leading the Purple and White.
With a championship pedigree and high expectations for the future of the program, coach Carthel signed one of the finest recruiting classes in the nation after just two months in Nacogdoches. SFA’s 2019 signing class in February ranked as the third-best among all FCS institutions and the top in the league according to 247Sports.
Furthermore, the Lumberjacks’ signing class ranked ahead of a handful of FBS programs and a plethora of FCS powerhouses.
Returning for SFA in 2019 are 41 total letter winners, including 17 on offense, 23 on defense and one on special teams. The ‘Jacks welcome back a total of 18 starters from 2018 with eight returning on the offensive side of the ball, nine on the defensive side and one specialist.
Earlier this month, a trio of SFA seniors were tabbed preseason All-Southland Conference as placekicker Storm Ruiz was selected to the first team offense and wide receiver Tamrick Pace was placed on the second team offense. Safety Alize Ward garnered preseason All-Southland Second Team defense honors after claiming All-Southland Second Team accolades in 2018.
The 2019 schedule features 12 games for the ‘Jacks. SFA will make its home debut on Sept. 7 against Tarleton State.
The nine-game Southland schedule will start Saturday, Sept. 21 versus Nicholls in Nacogdoches.
Single-game and season ticket packages for the ‘Jacks’ 2019 campaign are available for purchase. Fans wishing to purchase tickets may visit SFATickets.com or contact the SFA athletics ticket office at (936) 468-JACK.