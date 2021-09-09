SFA (1-0) vs. Texas Tech (1-0)
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Texas Tech: Matt Wells
Last week: SFA 20, Tarleton State 10; Texas Tech 38, Houston 21
Up next: Mississippi Valley State at SFA; Florida International at Texas Tech
Players to watch
SFA: Trae Self (18 of 26, 235 yards, 1 TD vs. Tarleton State) ... Miles Reed (19 carries, 71 yards vs. Tarleton State) ... Moe Wedman (3 catches, 72 yards vs. Tarleton State) ... Myles Heard (8 tackles vs. Tarleton State) ... amad Murray (1.5 sacks vs. Tarleton State) ... TE Keshon Williams (Pine Tree) ... OL Clint Lapic (Hallsville) ... LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)
Texas Tech: QB Tyler Shough ... RB Josh Burger ... WR Kaylon Geiger ... DL tyree Wilson (West Rusk) ... LB Colin Schooler
Did you know: Texas Tech and SFA have played three times, with Tech winning all three meetings. The two teams last met back in 2016 when a Patrick Mahomes-led Red Raider team notched a 69-17 win over the Lumberjacks. The teams also met in 2001 (58-3 Tech) and 2013 (61-13 Tech) ... Carthel, who is in his third season at SFA, is 7-13 with the Lumberjacks — 7-4 over the past 11 games