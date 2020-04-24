It was 25 years and one day ago when the NFL Draft was taking place.
Marshall’s own Terrance Shaw was playing video games when he got a phone call. On the other end was Bobby Beathard, now a Hall of Famer who was then the general manager of the San Diego Chargers, who were taking the defensive back with the second pick of the second round and the 34th overall pick.
“I was in Nacogdoches where I was in school and when I got my call, man, I was just like, ‘wow,’” Shaw recalls. “Coach Greg Brown was like, ‘I told you I was coming back to get you. I told you.’ I actually thought it was going to be Dallas or New York or somebody like that but they (the Chargers) jumped up and made a trade, traded up to the second round and I was their first pick.”
Leading up to the draft, Shaw had spoken with several teams who expressed interest in the East Texas native, including the Dallas Cowboys.
“The Dallas Cowboys were there,’ he said. “They had somebody at my house and the guy was a young guy and he was like, ‘Man, I hope we get you.’”
It turned out the Cowboys didn’t have a first-round draft pick and the Chargers beat Dallas to Stephen F. Austin Lumberjack.
Growing up in Marshall, Shaw always dreamt of playing in the NFL.
“I said it over and over and nobody believed me,” he said. “I kept telling my uncle, ‘I’m going to play pro football.’ Everybody kept telling me, ‘No, you’re too small.’ I told everybody, ‘I’m going to play football for the Chicago Bears. I didn’t play for the Bears but I did play for the Chargers.”
People doubting him and telling him he was too small only fueled is desire and passion.
“That’s why I worked so hard and I never let anybody beat me, even when I got to track,” he added. “It just made me angry, even when I got to the NFL. I was angry through college because they didn’t think I was what I was because I went to Stephen F. Austin, so when I got there, I practiced like I was playing in games. Then when I got to the NFL, I still had a chip on my shoulder because the other teams thought those other guys who were drafted in front of me were better than me.”
Shaw’s career lasted nearly a decade where he played in two Super Bowls and won one with the New England Patriots in their first of six Super Bowl victories.
“My last five years, I was in the playoffs every year, at least two to three rounds deep,” Shaw said. “I just thank God for it all. We won the AFC East with Miami. We won the AFC East with New England, then came back and won the AFC West with Oakland. That’s not bad. I thank God for letting me leave a legacy like that for my kids.”
He hopes to pass down the same opportunities to his own kids.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I’ve got five boys and four more boys coming through the system. I can’t wait until my boys have the opportunity to start working out with these different guys that I played with and stuff.”