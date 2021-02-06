If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV tonight, it will be the seventh Super Bowl ring for Tom Brady. There for his first was 1991 Marshall High School graduate Terrance Shaw.
“We had a lot of camaraderie with each other,” Shaw said of his Super Bowl XXXVI championship New England Patriots squad. “The guys loved playing with each other. You have some guys worried about contracts and some guys worried about this and some guys worried about that but when it’s an individual thing, the team never turns out right. With us, nobody was worried about contracts. We didn’t even know whose contracts were up that year. We didn’t care. We just wanted to win. We liked playing together. It was, ‘OK, let’s play another week. Let’s play another week.’ We didn’t know far we were going to go but it was always, ‘Man, I like being on the field with this dude. He knows his stuff.’ We loved hanging with each other and what it boils down to the most is the team that wants it more.”
When asked how surprised he is that his former quarterback is about to play in his 10th Super Bowl, with a new team at the age of 43, Shaw said, “Very,” and added, “It’s all about the pieces you put around you. There are a bunch of good quarterbacks in the NFL but at the end of the day, it’s all about the pieces you have around you. That’s what it all comes to. You’re only as good as what you recruit.”
That first Super Bowl victory for the Patriots came against the then St. Louis Rams, a team nicknamed “The Greatest Show on Turf,” because of their speed and record-breaking offense.
“’I got a ring,’” Shaw said when asked what was going through his head as that final buzzer sounded and his Patriots had defeated the Rams 20-17.
Shaw went on to play in the following Super Bowl a year later as a member of the Oakland Raiders, who fell short to Tampa Bay. That was the first and only Super Bowl victory up until now for the Buccaneers.
As proud as he is of his athletic accomplishments, Shaw is more proud of an even bigger legacy.
“Everybody asks me about the Super Bowl and man, I love my past accolades and all that stuff but my biggest legacy is that I’ve got boys and they’re faster than I was,” Shaw said. “We’re out there running and I won’t even race my 11-year old anymore.”