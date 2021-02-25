Jefferson senior Christian Shepard knows his time of playing basketball is running out but he also realizes he has an opportunity to help himself and his teammates create lifelong memories.
“(It gives me) a lot of motivation because after high school, I’m going to miss this sport,” said Shepard, who plans on attending Louisiana College to play football for the Wildcats. “I want to win with them (Jefferson teammates) too. I want us all to have great memories when we’re older to look back on. We have good chemistry. It gets better and better each day. It carries over (from sport to sport). Everybody on basketball played varsity football.”
As of right now, Shepard will be able to look back on the first-round when he and teammate Jakardan Davidson each came away with 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring and depending on what happens tonight, perhaps the senior will have fond memories of advancing to the third round.
That’s a task that will be easier said than done, however, as they go up against a Mineola team that owns a 19-5 overall record and went 11-1 in district play. Jefferson will enter the contest with an overall record of 17-3 after going 11-3 against district opponents.
“They’ve got some good players,” Shepard said of the Yellow Jackets. “We’ve got to stop them, out-rebound them and play good defense.”
“Coming out and doing the things we do well which is play really good defense, keeping the turnovers low and execute offensively,” Jefferson head boys basketball coach Treston Dowell said when asked what his Bulldogs need to do in order to punch their ticket to the third round. “They’re a pretty balanced team. They play really good half-court, man-to-man defense. They’ve got a really good point guard and shooting guard and they’ve got two bigs inside, two big strong football-looking guys. They get after you. They had a deep run last year and they got a bunch of guys back. They’re solid.”
The Bulldogs will look to Shepard to help lead them to victory.
“He’s just been consistent,” Dowell said of Shepard. “He’s a three-year-varsity player. He’s a ‘yes-sir, no-sir’ kid. He just goes out and gives you his all offensively and defensively. He makes great shots. He’s kind of our quiet assassin. He’s a leader for us but he’s pretty quiet. He leads by example.”
“I’m an on-the-court leader,” Shepard said. “I push and motivate them.”
Shepard has played basketball since he was 4 years old and in his 14 of playing the game, he has learned life lessons that go beyond the hardwood, such as “Not playing selfish, be a team leader.”
Shepard wears No .12 on his jersey, a family tradition he’s chosen to keep alive.
“My mom and dad and my papa, they all wore No. 12 in high school so I kept it going,” he explained.
The senior said he also draws a lot of motivation from the Jefferson fans who give their time and money to watch and support their beloved Bulldogs.
“It gives me a lot of motivation,” he said. “Hearing them in the crowd cheering us on, that gives us a lot of motivation. It motivates us on the court. It’s nice to have them on our side.”
Perhaps that’s just one more factor that can help give Shepard and his teammates some fond memories in years down the road.
In the meantime, the Bulldogs are slated to go up against the Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. tonight at Spring Hill High School.