Hallsville’s baseball program has emphasized pitching since Scott Mitchell became its head coach in 1999, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the position is considered one of the team’s strengths in the 2021 season and has played a major role in the team’s 10-1 record in the current postseason and advancement to this week’s UIL state final four.
The Bobcats’ pitching staff is red hot entering the 7 p.m. first pitch in Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal matchup with Leander Rouse at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond. The unit has plenty of confidence going into the season’s final weekend because it’s only allowed an average of 1.7 runs to opponents in the first 11 playoff games this season.
“The success that we’ve had at Hallsville over 20-plus years has been because of our pitching staff and it always will be,” Mitchell said. “When we meet as a coaching staff, that’s the number one priority of what we’re going to develop in our program.”
“We’re going to develop pitchers from the ninth grade all the way up,” he continued. “These kids have been trained. They know what their role is. They spend 100 percent of the time trying to get better at the craft.”
The biggest performance of the year came in last week’s Class 5A Region II championship series sweep against Frisco Wakeland. The Wolverines entered the playoff round with a scoring average of 4.2 runs per game, but struggled mightily against Hallsville pitchers Jeb Drewery and Landon Bowden and only scored two total runs in the series. That was a result of 2021 Texas State commit Drewery’s eight strikeouts in game one and 2023 TCU commit Bowden allowing only three hits in game two.
“I was extremely proud of what they were able to do in the regional finals, but it was no surprise because they’ve been doing that our entire playoff run so far,” said Mitchell. “They both have given great outings every time they’ve gone out. These guys have been consistent, really competitive on the mound and give us a chance to win every outing.”
Drewery and Bowden have led Hallsville’s deep pitching staff in 2021. Drewery has 105 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings this season en route to a 12-3 season record, while Bowden has 103 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings of work and an 11-1 record.
Another notable is 2021 Tyler Junior College commit Brayden Hodges. He has produced 43 strikeouts and four saves in 35 innings of work this season. And rounding out the group is junior Carson Blakeley and senior Trenton Smith. Blakeley has recorded a 5-1 season record and 25 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings and Smith has 11 strikeouts and three saves in 20 1/3 innings.
“We started the year off knowing that we had some arms,” said Mitchell.
“They’re going to have experience on the mound,” he said of his team’s pitchers going into the state final four. “Some of them have been in big ballgames and tight spots. They know if they’ll go out and do their job, then we are going to achieve and that goal is winning.”
If Hallsville wins Thursday’s contest, it will meet Amarillo or Barbers Hill at noon on Saturday in the UIL 5A state championship game.