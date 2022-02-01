hallsvillesign.jpg
From left, Mallory Pyle (softball, ETBU), Sam Hawthorne (track, cross country, LeTourneau), Demaj Jernigan (football, Texas Lutheran), Elijah Nicholson (football, ETBU) and Carter Rogas (football, Kilgore College) signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at the high school cafeteria.

 Jack Stallard/News-Journal Photo

