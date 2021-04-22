Wiley Sports Information
Wiley College has announced the return of Nancy Sikobe as head volleyball coach.
From 2009-2014, Sikobe became the winningest coach in program history – guiding the Lady Wildcats to 121 wins and four appearances in the Red River Athletic Conference championship match. In all six seasons, Wiley College finished in the top three in the conference. Sikobe led the Lady Wildcats to four 20-plus win seasons including 22 in 2012 — which is the program record.
“I want to thank President Herman Felton for giving the opportunity to return to Wiley,” Sikobe said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for us as team and institution. I feel like I’m going home. That’s where I started. I’m looking forward to working with the young ladies that are coming in.”
Six of her players earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics AllAmerican recognition with Jessica Lopez earning second team in 2010 and Magda Santos being selected to the second team in 2011. Under Sikobe’s guidance, Lopez was named the 2010 RRAC Front Row Player of the Year and Diana Castaneda earned 2013 RRAC Defensive Specialist of the Year.
Two players earned RRAC Newcomer of the Year with Sikobe’s leadership – Santos in 2011 and Rebecca Moustapha in 2014. Sikobe produced 41 All-Conference players with 16 earning first team and 11 being selected to the second team. She coached all of the program record holders.
Following the 2014 season, Sikobe spent one season with Texas College where she tutored three All-Conference players. From 2016-2019, she led Dillard University (La.) to 70 wins and two appearances in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference championship match. Ten of her athletes earned all-conference honors with seven earning first team. She brought up the 2017 GCAC Player of the Year, 2016 and 2018 GCAC Freshman of the Year and the 2018 and 2019 GCAC Defender of the Year.
Sikobe rejoins the Wildcat family after spending last season at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College (Ind.) which competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
She guided the Pomeroys to four wins in seven matches. In 12 seasons, Sikobe won 197 matches.
She will take over a Lady Wildcat squad that won 52 games the last three seasons under Mike MacNeill and claimed the 2018 Red River Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles. Six players will return from the 2019 squad, which includes First Team All-Conference selection Tiyanna Johnson, and Second Team All-Conference selections Kailie Williams and Marissa Neal.
They will be joined by recruits and junior college transfers as they look to contend for the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference title.