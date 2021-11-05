Elysian Fields junior Grant Sims is going back to state for the second year in a row.
He has been running cross country since the seventh grade but has been running in general for a lot longer, so for anyone who has known the Sims family for a while, this likely doesn’t come as a surprise.
“If you’re asking how long he’s been running, since he was 2, no kidding,” Jana Sims, his mom and cross country coach at Elysian Fields said. “He had this dump truck that he would push for two miles. I’m not kidding. He would put his hands on this dump truck and he would just run. He was like, ‘Let’s just see what’s around this corner,’ and he never stopped.”
Jana discovered cross country in college and has been going full speed ever since.
“I ran one year in high school in Oklahoma City,” she explained. “I was a basketball girl. It did not work out for me in college, so I was a kid without a team. Title IX hit and my college needed to add more girls sports and I was the fastest girl in school so I was on the cross country team.”
Eventually, her family picked up cross country as well.
“She’s even gotten dad involved,” Grant said.
Whether they’re home or at school, mother and son spend a lot of time talking about their sport.
“There’s not much of a divide between the coach side and the mom side,” Jana said. “I don’t know how to split my personality.”
Grant said the most beneficial part of running cross country is the friendships.
“You meet a lot of people,” he said. “It’s awesome because I can go to track meets and I’ll have a group of people that I know. It’s fun hanging out with them. Of course, you bring in your peers from your school too. It’s just fun.”
This season, according to Grant, has been full of fond memories.
“What was fun was when we won district as a team,” he said. “That was awesome. It was boys and girls.”
Cross country has helped teach Grant valuable life lessons.
“Steve Fontaine said it best and I’m going to quote him – ‘To give anything less than your best is to give up the gift you were given.’ That’s what stuck with me.”
He added he has received a lot of support from his peers.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “The way our team builds each other up in practice, it’s a bunch of fun.”
Grant added he’s proud to represent his school and community at the state level.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “”We’ve got a great school here with a bunch of smart kids. I love EF. It’s great. It’s a small community and everybody knows each other. Everybody’s nice to each other. It’s good people to represent. I hope I represent them well.”
“I’m so thankful,” Jana said. “I am. I’m so thankful.”
Grant is scheduled to race today at 10:30 a.m.