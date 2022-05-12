Elysian Fields’ Grant Sims is back at the state track meet for the second time in his high school career after making his second appearance to the cross country state meet earlier this past fall.
“A lot more pressure,” the Yellow Jackets’ junior said when asked how it compares to last year at this point. “It’s internal pressure. I want to do well. I care what everybody else thinks but to an extent, at the end of the day, it’s going to be what I think about myself.”
“It’s tremendously exciting,” Jana Sims, Grant’s mom and head coach said. “I don’t take it for granted though. It’s an absolute privilege and an honor. This past cross country season and this track season, for me, it was an answer to prayer on the mom’s side. On the coach’s side, yes we were trusting the training but from the mom’s side, it was just what you’d hope for.”
Grant placed second at Regionals to solidify his spot at state.
“Grant’s best shot was in the 800 and he actually tripped with 200 meters to go and finished last. He was going for it,” she added. “He was second or third and he was pushing really hard to go and he stepped on somebody’s heel and he tripped. Regionals were definitely a rollercoaster of ups and downs but he finished on a high note.”
Grant said he plans on doing what helped him to the state level and change as little as possible.
“Warm ups are all the same,” he said. “I try to eat all the same foods as I can. I try to keep the routine as similar as possible.”
Grant said he’s taking one step at a time but admits he has thought about next year for the third straight year.
“Yes I pray and hope that I qualify in three events for state,” he said.
“Everybody has talent,” Jana said. “Grant’s talent is to run. I just thank God that he has that talent. I’m thankful he has an opportunity to go the next level. I don’t take it for granted. Every chance we get to go is an absolute privilege and honor.”
All-in-all, Grant said he appreciates the support from his peers in Elysian Fields.
“Oh my gosh, it is unreal,” he said. “It’s amazing. I love it here at EF.”
Sims is set to run at 7:45 p.m. tonight.