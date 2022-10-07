Harlan senior running back Jacob Gonzales highlighted the list of six student athletes selected as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week 6 of the season.
Gonzales, the Class 6A winner, was joined by Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples in 5A, Canyon linebacker Javin Cash in 4A, Canadian quarterback Camren Cavalier in 3A, Bremond quarterback Braylen Wortham in 2A and Fort Worth Christian running back and linebacker Luke Anderson for private schools.
Now in its 17th season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program honors students for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Gonzales carried 24 times for 267 yards and six touchdowns in his team’s 59-31 win over San Antonio Stevens.
Peoples set school records for rushing yards (378) and rushing touchdowns (five) in his team’s win over Lockhart.
Cash recorded 16 tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a game-sealing interception in his team’s win over Andrews. He also carried 16 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns on the offensive side.
Cavalier completed 20 of 30 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Randall.
Wortham completed 14 of 17 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns and carried 19 times for 228 yards and two scores in a 54-21 win over Windthorst.
Anderson carried 17 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns and added nine tackles and a pass breakup on defense in his team’s win over Dallas Christian School.