Six Hallsville High School athletes signed on the dotted line, giving their intent to play at the next level Wednesday morning.
Ashley Jones will play volleyball at Louisiana Tech while Maddie Melton will play softball at UT Tyler and Anahi Ramirez will play softball at ETBU. Conner Stewart and Brayden Hodges will play baseball at Tyler Junior College while their classmate and teammate Jeb Drewery will play baseball at Texas State.
“It’s awesome,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said. “They’ve (Melton and Ramirez) put in so much work. This is a huge thing. I don’t want them to overlook their senior year and I don’t think that will happen, especially after last year. They know how that feels. It’s important for them to have something to look forward to in college and something that can help them get an education because that’s the most important part is getting an education, getting a degree, but being a part of something, a team, makes it so much easier.”
“When I was about 8, I went to a camp there and I felt really at home when I went, but then I had some other interests along the way,” Melton said when asked why she chose UT-Tyler. “I went to campus and I love the coaches. They’re awesome. The campus is so close. It’s just like home. All my family went there.”
As a freshman in 2018, Melton had nine doubles, two triples, three home runs from the plate. She went 11-6 from the mound with a 2.68 ERA, striking out 77 batters and walking 31 in 101.2 innings pitched. In 2019 as a sophomore, she had a batting average of .360 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and score 19 runs. She went 21-5 as a pitcher with an ERA of 1.57 with 123 strikeouts and 25 walks in 119.2 innings pitched.
“Oh the atmosphere, the coaching staff, the facilities are just awesome,” Ramirez said of ETBU. “Being close to home, I can go see my family. I was born in Marshall, Texas, so that’s a plus for me. Most of my family lives in Marshall so they’ll be able to come to my games and support me.”
As a freshman in 2018, Ramirez had a batting average of .462, one home run, two doubles, 12 RBI and scored 14 runs. A year later, she batted .417 with 15 doubles, a triple, 36 RBI and scored 30 runs. Before the season shut down this past spring, she matched her freshman stats in just 18 games.
She’ll join her sister, Lorena Ramirez at ETBU.
“Oh that’s just awesome,” Anahi Ramirez said. “I’ll love every moment of it. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play with her again.”
“Both of these kids are great leaders,” Whatley added. “They work extremely hard. They’re vocal leaders and they lead by action. I think they’ll be a huge asset to their teams, really all around – offensively and defensively. Anahi was newcomer of the year in 2018 and Maddie was freshman of the year in 2018 and in ’19, they were both first-team all-district.”
Jones signing to play at the next level came as no surprise to Hallsville head volleyball coach Cara Collum.
“We knew early on that she was going to have what it took to make it to the next level because she is so talented,” Collum said. “It’s just so awesome to see it come to fruition, and this moment that’s been dreamed about actually happening. It’s so well deserved. I’m so excited for her.”
As a freshman, Jones was the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year after recording 1,088 assists, 171 digs, 39 aces and 27 blocks. As a sophomore in 2018, she had 1,129 assist, 113 aces, 30 blocks, 129 digs and 119 kills. Then last year as a junior, she had 983 assists, 86 aces, 184 kills, 143 digs and 45 blocks, earning the district’s co-MVP, first team All-East Texas and Texas Sports Writers Association all=-state second team honors.
“I really liked the coaches because I’ve known them for a while and when I went on a visit there, I liked the small-town-college atmosphere,” Jones said when asked why she chose Louisiana Tech. “I wanted to be far enough away to where it’s like I’m going a little bit of a distance but my parents can still come to the games.”
“I know the coaches – Amber McCray and Jane Hays,” Collum added. “Amber and I played together in high school. They know Ashley well. They’ve spent a tremendous amount of time watching her and Ashley knows them, their personalities and I think it’s going to be a great fit for her.”
“I’m very proud of them, especially in the times we’re living now,” head baseball coach Scott Mitchell said of his three baseball players moving on to the next level. “With the difficulties that these kids have experienced, being able to see their dream of signing at the college level being fulfilled, I’m extremely happy for them.”
In 2019, Stewart batted .192 with a double, a triple and eight RBI. A year later, before his season was cut short, he batted .417 with two doubles and four RBI.
“The winning culture, the coaching staff, and the opportunity to maximize my talent,” Stewart said when asked what it was about TJC that he chose it as his future school. “Being close to home was a big part of it.”
He’ll continue to be teammates with Hodges, who went 1-0 last year with an ERA of 0.000, nine strikeouts and one walk in 10.1 innings pitched.
“Man, just the environment and how welcoming the coaches were – they really made it seem like a second home to me,” Hodges said. “The opportunity was too good and I couldn’t say no.”
“I’ve talked to both college coaches,” Mitchell added. “The coach at Texas State said they’re really excited about Jeb coming in and being a lefty and giving him a chance to go on the mound as a freshman. They’re a DI school so they’re wanting to put those guys in and have them make an immediate impact.”
In 2019, Drewery went 7-2 from the mound with an ERA of 2.85 with 53 strikeouts and 24 walks in 51.2 innings pitched. The Bobcats played just 11 games last year before the season was shut down and Drewery was 2-0 from the mound where he had an ERA of 1.28 with 14 strikeouts, four walks and 16.1 innings pitched.
Mitchell said he’s it’s not stats that matter to him, but wins and with two of his guys having played since their sophomore seasons, the Bobcats have won 50 games and lost only seven.
“At TJC, they could not say enough about Brayden Hodges and Conner Stewart but the biggest thing for me as their coach was that the head coach at TJC told me, ‘Coach, we love kids from Hallsville because they know how to win and they know how to work,’” Mitchell said. “‘They know how to compete. When we see kids come here and they’re interested in playing baseball for TJC and we look at their talent, we already know what kind of mental talent they have.”