Six players for the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team have earned 2021 American Southwest Conference awards. Head coach Chad Cox has now produced 16 ASC award winners in three years.
Gaining awards are Isaiah Simien (2nd team), Garrett Garvin (2nd team), Brady Box (3rd team), Juan Cairo (3rd team), Justus Crow (honorable mention), and Travis Floyd (honorable mention). Simien earns his second ASC team award while Cairo and Floyd have three All-ASC team awards
Simien was given his second All-ASC second team award. He led the team with seven goals, 14 points, and 19 shots on goal. In the win over Ozarks, he posted two goals and then had goals against UMHB, Concordia Texas, Howard Payne, Sul Ross State, and in the ASC Tournament. In the ASC he was second in game winning goals (3), third in goals per game (0.50), fifth in goals, sixth in points per game (1.00) and seventh in shots per game (2.93).
Garvin earns his first ASC award making the second team. He tied for second on the team in goals and had three assists for nine points. He took 28 shots with 12 on goal netting two goals against Birmingham Southern. His other goal came against Austin College with two assists vs. Ozarks.
Making the third team were Box and Cairo. It is the first award for Box as he had one goal and one assist for three points. The midfielder/defender scored a goal vs. Howard Payne and recorded an assist vs. Sul Ross State. Cairo, who has earned both honorable mention (2018) and third team (spring 2021) status, now has three ASC awards. As a midfielder, he collected three goals and one assist for seven points. He netted goals vs. Jarvis Christian, Birmingham Southern, and Belhaven with an assist against Millsaps.
The honorable team members were Crow and Floyd. Given his first ASC team award is Crow. As a midfielder and defender, he had one goal and three assists for five points. He scored a goal vs. McMurry and added two assists against Howard Payne. Floyd earned his third straight honorable mention status (2019, spring 2021) as a center midfielder. He had on assist vs. McMurry.
The six players to make ASC teams is the most under Cox as he enters his fourth year in the 2022 season. He has now made three straight ASC Tournaments.