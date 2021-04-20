Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway is a big believer in that the team that comes out on the winning end of the big innings is probably going to win the game. That’s exactly what happened Tuesday night when his Mavericks defeated the Hallsville Bobcats in Hallsville, thanks to a six-run inning in the top of the second to come away with an 8-5 win.
“We had a big inning,” Dunaway said. “We just did what we’ve been able to do all year. We were able to string some together, put some pressure on their defense and we found some holes in that one inning to be able to score six runs in that inning and that gives you a little bit of a lead. We knew they were going to fight and scratch and claw back, which they did. We did a great job of minimizing and not giving up a big inning. They scored two runs in the second and two runs in the third and they had an opportunity to score three or four but we kept it at four and it got a little hairy at the end, bases loaded but Jim Weaver came in relief and did an outstanding job. His breaking ball was on. I think they knew it was coming but they were still having a hard time hitting it.”
Marshall’s eight runs came on nine hits and four walks. Hayden Kelehan reached on a walk, scored one run and had one RBI. Jim Weaver reached on a walk, a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and batted in another. Garrett Cotten was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jacob Oden batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with one run and two RBI. Dallan Shaw went 2-for-4 with one run. Dylan Thurmon reached on two walks and scored one run. Brent Burris was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Andrew Phillips finished the night by going 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Dante Enriquez pitched the first two-and-two-thirds innings where he allowed four runs on six hits, walked one batter and struck out one. Jim Weaver came in relief and earned the win by allowing just one run on three hits and struck out five batters.
The Bobcats finished the night with five runs on nine hits and one walk. Brayden Walker went 1-for-4. Tyler Lee was 1-for-4 with one run. Matt Houston finished the night 3-for-4 with one RBI. Noah Jumper was 2-for-3 with one walk, two runs and one RBI. Trenton Smith was 1-for-4 with one run. Kurt Wyman had one hit and one RBI. Matt Perkins crossed home plate to give the Bobcats a run.
The scoring started in the second inning when the Mavericks batted around, leading off with a single from Shaw. Thurmon was walked before Burris singled and Phillips was hit by a pitch. All four of those runners scored. Weaver reached on a fielder’s choice and Oden singled before finding their way home to give the Mavericks a 6-0 lead. Jumper led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk before Smith singled. Those two scored Hallsville’s two runs in the third before Lee and Houston each singled and scored in the third inning.
Kelehan and Weaver each drew a walk before going on to score a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning. Jumper led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk moments before taking advantage of a Marshall error to score the final run of the game.
The win gives Marshall an overall record of 12-12 and a district record of 6-4. The loss was the first in district play for the Bobcats who are now 21-5 overall and 9-1 against district opponents.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday night when they play host to Longview for senior night. The Bobcats will take on the Pine Tree Pirates on the road.