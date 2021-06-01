Dear fellow sports fans,
I know it feels great to be back in stadiums but can we place not make a bad name for the rest of us?
You’d think it would go without saying that spitting on others, throwing beer or popcorn running on the field and court, among other things are uncalled for. So because of recent fan activity, I’ve conducted my own list of what to do and what not to do at a game. Again, most of it seems like common sense but you’d think that one would know coffee is hot.
• Do not draw attention to yourself. One thing I hate is when I see a guy on his phone waving at the camera. You’ve got great seats, we get it. Now enjoy the game and the great view.
• Keep your food and drinks to yourself. Sure, if you want to share, that’s fine, but do not, under any circumstances, throw your food and drinks at anything or anyone. There are no excuses or anything that will make that kind of behavior acceptable.
• Be courteous. It’s really that simple and yes this applies to fans of the team going up against your team. Sure, Eagles fans may have booed Santa Claus but that doesn’t mean we need to scoop to that level and as much as I don’t like the Eagles, I’m sure there’s a Philly fan that’s not like the rest, somewhere. Show other fans there’s such thing as a clean, friendly rivalry. We don’t need to flip them the bird, use profanity or act out in violence. There are plenty of stories of fights breaking out due to someone wearing a jersey of a rivaled team but be the bigger and better fan. It simply boils down to having good sportsmanship.
• Don’t wear gear of teams not playing. It’s OK to attend a game where your favorite team isn’t playing but no need to deck yourself out in your team’s gear if your team isn’t part of the game you’re watching.
• Don’t ever wear gear of two different teams, especially if those two teams are playing against each other. I remember attending a Rangers-vs.-Yankees game where a fan wore a New York Rangers jersey. I’m not sure which side he was actually on or if he was trying to be neutral but either way, that’s not acceptable.
• Ignore the wave. I might be a killjoy on this one but I find the wave to be annoying. It’s usually started by a fan or two who have had a few too many who are paying zero attention to what’s actually happening on the field or court. I’ve been to baseball games where the intensity is turned up high but instead of watching and for cheering on their teams, “fans” are cheering on the wave making its way around the stadium.