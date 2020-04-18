Hallsville’s own Justin Slaten was at the Texas Rangers’ spring training in Arizona preparing for his first season in the pros before COVID-19 put his plans on hold.
“It was good,” Slaten said when asked how his first spring training was going. “It was a lot of fun. It really was. Honestly, it wasn’t anything too crazy being with some of those guys. It was definitely cool walking through the clubhouse and you’d go into the weight room and Joey Gallo or Corey Kluber was in there working out. It was pretty cool.”
However, that only lasted so long as word got out that the start of the season was being postponed.
“We saw on social media that players were starting to get sent home and then they brought us into a meeting and told us that they were going to send us home,” Slaten said. “For us, yeah it was sad just because we had been putting in the work all offseason, getting ready going into our first professional season and then they tell you it’s going to be postponed. At the time, it was like two weeks. So yeah, it was sad but at the time we knew they were trying to make the right decisions for us but we didn’t think it was going to be to this extent.”
The former Bobcats pitcher was selected by the Rangers in the third round of last year’s draft and is now back in his hometown.
“Just kind of play catch when I can and just doing some of my at home workouts and conditioning,” he said when asked what he’s doing to stay in shape.”
Slaten said he misses baseball a lot and is anxious to get back on the mound.
“You go from college ball in the summer and we played up until September,” he said. “So it was a long time from January and February, all the way up until September. You feel like the offseason was needed and then by the time I was in Arizona, I was dying to get out there and play some games.”
The plan for was for Slaten to play for the Hickory Crawdads, the Rangers’ Class A affiliate in North Carolina.
“It’s one of those deals that they can’t exactly tell us anything because they don’t even know,” Slaten said. “It’s just been a lot of speculation and hope, hopeful that we are going to get out there within the next month or so and be able to start kicking off some games.”