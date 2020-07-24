SFA Sports Information
FRISCO — The Southland Conference has announced its member institutions will not participate in volleyball and soccer competition through Aug. 31.
Beginning Sept. 1, Southland members will have the discretion to participate in non-conference volleyball and soccer competition prior to the conference portion of the 2020 schedules.
The membership of the Southland Conference remains focused on the safety and health of its student-athletes, coaches and other participants, and this delay allows athletic departments to continue following recommended protocols and guidelines set forth by the NCAA, and local health, government and institutional leaders.
“While I am certainly disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and avid supporters of both of these outstanding programs, this is the right decision to make at this time”, said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “We continue to work diligently and exhaust every option that we have to be able to move forward with fall contests, but will only do so if it is safe and healthy for everyone involved. We will always have our student-athletes in the center of our decision-making process.”