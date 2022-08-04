loviesmith1.jpg

Lovie Smith, who played football at Big Sandy High School, is in his first season as head coach of the Houston Texans.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph Photo

HOUSTON — New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith said this week at training camp the job has been “everything I could have asked for” and largely credited his start in Big Sandy with setting the stage for his success.

Smith, who was born in Gladewater and grew up in Big Sandy, was promoted to head coach in February after being hired as the team’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator under then-head coach David Culley in March 2021.

