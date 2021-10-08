Marshall wide receiver Jacorey Smith is a student of the game. He loves learning from wide receivers on the collegiate and professional levels. He wears No. 88 for former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and current Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.
“My favorite player in the NFL is Julio Jones veteran-wise,” Smith offered. “I’ve got certain categories, like rookie receiver. My rookie receiver is Ja’Marr Chase. In college, it’s Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.”
Prior to high school, Smith saw time at quarterback.
“Growing up, I looked up to my brother a lot,” he explained. “Pretty much whatever position he played, I went to. He started off at quarterback and I started off at quarterback. We were both really just all around but as we got up to junior high and high school, we started to figure out what we were going to do. When my brother switched over (to receiver), I was like, ‘I can take notes from him and we can both get better.’”
His brother is former Maverick quarterback and wide receiver Savion Williams, now a sophomore wide receiver for the TCU Horned Frogs.
“Every day, before games, even after games,” Smith said when asked if he gets advice from his brother about how to play the position better. “I’ll ask him, ‘What did I do wrong? What could I fix’ on a route and how does he run it against different coverages, he helps me out with that.”
“It’s kind of fun watching him develop physically and mentally in a very similar fashion to what Savion did and seeing that correlation but also seeing the differences between the two brothers,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “I would say he’s starting to figure out his length. He’s starting to figure out his size. He does a good job for us. He’s more of a silent leader type of guy, always striving to be better. He’s been really fun to work with this year. He’s been constantly getting better, which is ultimately our offense better.
“I think in terms of personality, they’re very different,” Griedl added. “Savion was a little quieter. Jacorey is kind of a goofball. He’s a funny kid. He’s not over boisterous but he kind of runs his little group. They’re both very similar and very different all at the same time. It’s fun to work with him.”
Smith leads the Mavericks in catches with 19 for 294 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead his team to a 3-2 overall record and a 2-0 district record.
“I’d say we give more effort this year, way more effort,” Smith said. “Nobody can beat our effort. I’ve improved a lot. I can give more effort blocking-wise, being a team player, a team leader.”
Smith doesn’t have goals in terms of personal stats. If not having another catch this season cam help his team win, he’s all for it.
“I just want to help the team,” he said. “As long as I help the team, I’m good.”
The junior wide receiver is all about proving doubters wrong.
“Proving them wrong is what we’re going to do,” he said. “They take us from last year, saying we lost a lot of players and saying we’re a fourth or fifth-placed team, we’re proving them wrong so far and we’re going to keep doing that.”
Tonight, Smith and his Mavericks will travel to Texarkana where they will look to snap the Tigers’ 12-game-winning streak in district play and hand them their first loss of the season.
“I say we tempo them,” Smith said. “If we establish our run game and keep pushing the ball, running it down their throats, we can win. We have to give effort, effort, effort.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park in Texarkana.