Jefferson high school is sending a pair of runners to today’s state track meet as RJ Garrett is set to run in the 100-meter hurdles and Keith Smith will take part in the triple jump.
“I knew at Regionals,” Garrett said when asked when he knew he had qualified for state. “I had a good feeling about it.”
Smith said he knew he had a good chance earlier this season.
“I would say I first realized I I had a chance to make state at district when I was able to jump that 47,” he recalls. “I kept telling myself, ‘Now I know I have a shot to make it to state. I just need to take advantage of it and go.”
Jefferson’s head track coach Roderick Hopes isn’t surprised by his athletes making it to state.
“I would have been like, ‘Absolutely,’” Hopes said when asked what his response would have been had someone told him at the start of the season that they’d compete at the state level. “That was the goal. This is something we’ve been expecting and have worked hard for. Unfortunately, some things happened here and there. You know how track is but these two gentlemen, I had the opportunity to speak with them at the beginning of the season and throughout the season about their particular events and I was telling them that was the goal. They kept fighting for it. They bought in and here we are.”
The two Bulldogs say it’s an honor to represent their town, community and school at the state level.
“It means a lot to me to put Jefferson out there,” Garrett said. “It’s been great. Everybody has been wishing us luck. For my peers, I just hope I can perform at a high level.”
Smith is a senior, and said the fact that it’s his final year gives him motivation to go out with a bang.
“It just motivates me to want to win it all,” Smith said. “It’s my last chance, my last shot. I want to take the best shot I can.”
Garrett is a junior and said he’s already thought about what it will take to make it back next year as a senior.
“Yes, with me being a competitor, the idea of going back-to-back is definitely there,” he said.
“It’s been awesome,” Hopes added. “We’ve been talking about this since November. The buy-in that they’ve had and the commitment they’ve had to make it to his point, it’s been really good. I know Keith was battling injuries for several weeks. He never wavered, never put his head down. He kept going. RJ still has that hunger and that taste because he got so close last year so he continued to use that as fuel and to trust the process, trust the training and the coaches and this is the result of it.”
Smith is set to jump at 1 p.m. today and Garrett will run at 5:45 p.m.