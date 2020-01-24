Marshall freshman Asia Smith made an impression Tuesday night by scoring 16 points in an effort to help lead the Lady Mavs to a 54-42 road win against the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
“Last night was really her breakout game, from her energy to her instinctive basketball play, I think she just understands how to play the game,” Eric Woods, first year head coach of the Lady Mavs said on Wednesday afternoon.
“She plays hard. She plays very aggressive. She has been a welcoming spark for our varsity squad. All of our varsity players have taken a huge likening to her. She’s young, she’s bubbly but more importantly, she loves playing the game of basketball.
“You can see it in her play. You can see it in her eyes when she’s out there competing. I think it’s been very good for her and I’m very excited for her future as she continues to develop in being a young athlete and helping Marshall athletics.”
“I just had a feeling about that game,” Smith said of Tuesday night’s game. “I try not to get too excited because if I do, they’re going to stop. I have to humble myself.”
Smith has gotten experience on the freshman, JV and varsity squads this season.
“I moved her up to varsity during the Hallsville Christmas tournament,” Woods said. “I wanted to get her some exposure and kind of understand what the experience is like what the game and the speed are like on that level. Then after that tournament, she played another game or two on the JV and you could just see her growing each and every game she played, even starting the season with the freshman team and moving up to play with the JV. You could just see her confidence continue to grow. I felt like she was someone who could help us on the varsity level, so the past three games, she has been playing with us on varsity and getting more and more experience every game.”
“It’s been good, really,” Smith said of her experience playing with the varsity squad. “It’s harder because they’re better than JV and freshman and I can’t just do the things that I would do.”
Woods said she can serve as an example to younger players aiming to make the varsity squad as a freshman.
“Having her as one of the staples moving forward, even for the younger junior high players, seeing her out there playing lets them know if you put the work in, if you’re committed and are willing to sacrifice and do the things we ask you to do, you can play on varsity,” the coach offered.
“If I can do it, they can do it,” Smith said.
Smith added her biggest individual strength is driving and said her team’s biggest strength is communication.
“Score above 10, I’m trying to do that every game,” she said when asked of any personal goals that she may have.
Her Lady Mavs are currently tied with Nacogdoches for sixth place with a district record of 2-6 as they fight for a playoff spot. They will be home tonight against the Lufkin Lady Panthers.