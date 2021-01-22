Reality of the fact that their final basketball season is nearing an end has been gradually sinking in for Ladycat seniors Baylie Perkins and Kaikyn Smith.
“When coach (Holly) Long (Hallsville’s girls head basketball coach) started counting down games, ‘I have six games left with ya’ll,’” Perkins said.
“Yes, then Friday’s game she was like, ‘Play for your seniors,’” Smith added. “I’m like, ‘Oh, no, wait till senior night.’”
Regardless, Perkins and Smith are trying to make the most out of every game, especially seeing as there was a time of uncertainty about whether or not there would be a basketball season this year.
“I was excited (to have a season),” Smith said. “At the beginning of the year, we kind of talked in the locker room about what we were nervous about for the season and a lot of what we were scared of was not being able to have season. Now that it’s here and almost gone, it’s kind of bittersweet, especially since it’s flown by.”
The two seniors have played together since junior high and have created many fond memories along the way.
“We were the tallest,” Perkins recalls. Not the same anymore.”
“One time in junior high, we did a chest bump in the middle of the game,” Smith said.
“She tripped over my feet,” Perkins added.
Those experiences have created chemistry, which makes goes a long way on the court.
“It makes it really easy because I know what she’s going to do,” Perkins said.
Through basketball, they’ve also learned some valuable life lessons that apply both on and off the court.
“Definitely don’t take anything for granted,” Smith said. “Anything can be taken away from you anytime.”
Long recalls taking over as head coach during Perkins and Smith’s freshman year.
“These two young ladies have had a vision since their freshman year and their goal was to take this program and kind of start a legacy and help turn this program around,” Long said. “They have put in so much extra time as far as their knowledge of the game, sitting and watching film and doing things. They stay after practice. My first season, they were begging for Saturday practices, begging me to stay an extra hour after practice, working on their game, working on their skills. They’re dedicated. Their leadership this year has been unreal. They have taken tough moments and have listened to our coaching staff and to me on which direction we need to go in those situations. They’ve headed our advice even when things are tough. They’ve grown so much over these last four years, not only as players but as young women.”
Smith and Perkins are two of the team’s four seniors and they have helped guide the Ladycats to a district record of 7-2 where they are in first place. Tonight, they will play host to the Marshall Lady Mavs. The two teams met on Dec. 22 in Marshall where Hallsville escaped with a 49-46 win.
“I just think we’ve got to come out intense,” Long said when asked what the Ladycats need to do in order to come away with a win over Marshall tonight. “We’ve got to come out focused. Our defense has been creating a lot of offense for us.”
“She likes to remind us to communicate all the time,” Perkins said when asked what she has learned from her head coach.
“Energy, always bring the energy in whatever you do,” Smith added.
“Intensity,” Perkins continued. “Work hard. Give everything you’ve got for 32 minutes.”
If they Ladycats can do those things, Smith and Perkins have a good chance of having a successful senior season.
Tonight’s game between the Ladycats and the Lady Mavs is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. in Hallsville.