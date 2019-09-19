ELYISAN FIELDS – Christavian Smith and Ryan Wilkerson combined for 28 carries for 325 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets to a 63-34 win over the Ore City Rebels to begin district play.
Ore City is now 1-3 overall as the ‘Jackets are 3-1.
The two teams combined for over 1,000 yards offense on the night. EF had 593 total yards, with 442 coming on the ground and 151 through the air. Smith carried it 14 times for 137 yards and five scores. Wilkerson had 188 carries and three scores on 14 carries. Wilkerson also went 14-of-17 for 151 yards. Smith also caught nine passes for 106 yards.
Ty Freeman went 18-of-31 passing for 179 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Jose Lopez led the Rebels’ ground attack with 215 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Aaron Negreville had seven carries for 91 yards and one touchdown. Juan Garcia had two catches for eight yards and one score.
The first play of the game was a 26-yard run from Mason. The second play was a 51-yard run from Smith for the game’s first touchdown. Connor Kincaide tacked on the extra point to give the Yellow Jackets an early 7-0 lead with 11:20 left to play in the first quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Rebels to get on the scoreboard. Aaron Nigreville went the distance from 56 yards away. Juan Garcia tacked on the PAT to tie the game up at 7-1 with 10:21 left in the opening quarter.
Smith made his second trip to the end zone from five yards out to put his team back into the lead, making it 14-7 with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
The Rebels tied it up yet again when Freeman punched it in from a yard out, making it a 14-14 ballgame with 6:45 left in the first quarter.
Smith punched it in from a yard out to score his third touchdown of the night to give his team a 21-14 lead with 4:23 left in the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw Smith add his fourth score of the night, this one coming from 30 yards. The extra point bounced off the upright and was no good. That gave Elysian Fields a 27-14 lead with 10:30 left in the second quarter.
Wilkerson’s number was called before he scrambled 53 yards on a keeper for the score. The quarterback then connected with Jackson Illingworth for the 2-point conversion to give the ‘Jackets a 35-14 lead with 9:26 to play in the second quarter.
A 58-yard pass from Freeman to Negreville set up the Rebels at the one-yard line. Freeman then connected with Nigreville for the score. That was the final score of the first half as the two teams headed to the locker rooms with a halftime score of 35-21.
Wilkerson rushed for another touchdown on a keeper from 19 yards away, spreading his team’s lead to 41-21 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
The next score was yet another touchdown run from Smith, from four yards out to give EF a 49-21 lead with 2:26 left in the third quarter.
EF’s defense held Ore City three straight plays at the one-yard line. Freeman rolled to the right before lobbing a pass to a wide-open Brett Byrd for the touchdown. That made it 49-28 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wilkerson made his third and final rushing touchdown of the game from 28 yards away. That made the score 56-28 with 11:13 left.
Moments later, Devers took his turn to score when he made a 17-yard trip to the end zone, scoring EF’s final touchdown of the night to give the Yellow Jackets a 63-28 lead with 5:54 remaining.
The Rebels scored the game’s final touchdown when Freeman connected with Juan Garcia for a six-yard touchdown pass with 3:18 left in the game as the game ended with a final score of 63-34.
EF will return to action Friday when it travels to Diangerfield. The Rebels will play host to Paul Pewitt.