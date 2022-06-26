I’ve always said it’s best to keep expectations nice and low for your sports teams. That way, if they exceed those expectations, you’re pleasantly surprised and if things go the way you figured, you’re not too disappointed because you saw it coming.
As a Texas Rangers fan, I’m pleasantly surprised. As of now, my preseason prediction of the Astros being in the driver’s seat in the AL West appears to be accurate but things are going better for the Rangers than what I expected. Obviously they’re not dominating by any means and they’ve been flirting with that .500 record as they approach the All-Star Break but that’s far better than what many Rangers fans expected.
I had an opportunity to attend a Rangers game with media credentials where I had a quick interview with Rangers manager Chris Woodward who said the expectation coming into this season was to win, and they’ve had some success from the younger guys on the team.
“We wanted to make sure they earned it,” Woodward said. “This year went in with expectations to win, maybe even more than last year. It was like, ‘Let’s get these guys out here. Let’s get their feet wet a little bit. That is not our intention this year. We want to win. If we do go with youth, our younger guys have earned it. You look at (Ezequiel) Duran, (Josh) Smith and (Leody) Taveras and Sam Huff and some of these guys we’ve had so far, they’ve had to earn their way up here. Nothing has been given to them. It’s a good spot for us to be in. They’ve helped us win. Duran has come in and lit the world on fire. Smith has done the same. We expect these guys to contribute.”
With the All-Star Game around the corner, Woodward said it means a lot to have the Rangers well represented in the Summer Classic.
“Some of these guys, we feel like deserve it, Martin Perez, Jonah Heim, Adolis Garcia, some of these guys have had really good starts to the year,” Woodward said. “So I’m always pushing toward that. It’s a cool experience and it’s a really cool thing for the organization, for the team and then for them personally, obviously. The All-Star Break itself, we always look forward to it for a little bit of a break and kind of reset. Obviously the second half represents our time to kind of step on the gas and fight for a pennant.”
I think Woodward and the staff are building something special in Arlington and even if a playoff run isn’t in the books for the team this season, things are looking up in the coming years for the Rangers. Maybe before long, we’ll be able to enter the season with high expectations.