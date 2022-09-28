The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines has joined forces with the newly formed Northeast Texas Soccer Association to host soccer clinics in Marshall this fall.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines in Marshall has a legacy of offering sports and recreational programs for children across Marshall and Harrison County, and with our new collaboration with the Northeast Texas Soccer Association, the story will continue forward. Great partnerships, aligned in purpose and mission, create GREAT results! The best is truly yet to come,” said Chad Patterson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines.
The free clinics kicked off this past Saturday and will continue on upcoming Saturdays including October 1, 15, and 22.
Prior to the first clinic, more than 130 players were registered to attend one or more of the fall clinics.
The free clinics are held at Flowers Field on Buck Sherrod Road in Marshall, Texas from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
“We have players in age groups ranging from 4u to 14u with our youngest 4u players only practicing from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.,” coach Daniel Fulton said. “All other age groups have two-hour sessions.”
The clinics are led by volunteer coaches as well as soccer players from local colleges.
“We have partnered with both Wiley College and East Texas Baptist University to have some of their players in attendance each Saturday to help guide the camp curriculum,” said Micah Fenton, Marshall City Commissioner.
“These clinics are designed to help enhance the skills of each player whether they are new to soccer or are seasoned players,” Fulton added. “Our goal is to continue to develop the soccer opportunities for youth within the greater Marshall area.”
For more information about the continuing soccer clinics, please visit the Northeast Texas Soccer Association Facebook page.
Interested soccer players are encouraged to register via the Boys and Girls website at begreateasttexas.com or at the next clinic.
Registration will also be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. each Saturday morning prior to the clinic.