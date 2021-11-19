One could say Elysian Fields running back Dravian Rather, safety Desmond Harrison and wide receiver Bradan Manning are just sophomores but they’re already leaving their mark as they have helped lead their Yellow Jackets to the second round of the playoffs with an overall record of 9-2 after going 5-1 in District 11-3A Division II.
Manning was on the varsity squad as a freshman while the others are enjoying their first year on varsity.
“My footwork and speed have improved,” Manning said when asked what he has improved the most since last year.
“Getting in the weight room, getting way bigger and stronger because it’s a switch from JV to varsity, bigger people and older people usually,” Rather said when asked how he improved in order to make varsity. “It’s just a different pace of the game, really.”
“On defense, being able to play with anybody,” Harrison said is one of his biggest strengths on the field.
“I’d say it’s my vision,” Rather when asked about his biggest strength. “I see way better so I’m able to hit the hole and time it perfectly.”
“My strength is I can drag all types of people up the center of the field,” Manning said. “Every team we play, there are at least three people trying to guard me. That makes it easy for our running game. They don’t have a safety over the top.”
“Yeah he helps with the running game because they’ve got to make sure they keep guys on him,” Rather added. “We’ve had a lot of success in the running game for that reason.”
“But catching the ball and making plays for our quarterback is also a strength,” Manning continued.
The three sophomores, along with senior running back William Goodnight and senior defensive back/wide receiver Quadeterius Thomas are cousins.
“It’s pretty crazy how it all came together,” Rather said.
They’ve played together since elementary school.
“Our championship game when we played Hallsville Purple,” Manning said, remembering their youth.
“They were a really good team but we all came together,” Rather added. “It was a really good game.”
“I played the line that game and he (Manning) played safety,” Harrison offered. “He had three picks that game or something like that. It was crazy.”
Now, as sophomores, they’re looking to help the Yellow Jackets punch their ticket to the third round against the Daingerfield Tigers, a team they defeated 44-28 in the fourth week of the season.
“Slowing them down, putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Harrison said as being a key to coming away with the win.”
“Don’t let the quarterback have a lot of time in the pocket,” Rather said. “Our corners need to stay on their guys.”
“Really, if everybody is doing their job, we should win,” Manning said.
The three sophomores say they have learned valuable life lessons through football, such as the importance of never quitting and fighting through adversity. They’re not bothered by the doubters.
“I don’t listen to them because they don’t play football,” Harrison said.
“They’re not on the field so how can they tell us what we can do and not?” Rather said. “You don’t see what we go through in practice.”
“The thing I admire the most about Dravian, Desmund, and Bradan is that they don’t question the plan,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “They just go out and try to execute their responsibilities. They are three of the best practice players I’ve coached. They are max effort practice players. Many times this year Bradan has given us a great look as the scout team quarterback. It’s really helped our football team. Their futures as players are bright.”
Tonight’s game area-matchup between Elysian Fields and Daingerfield is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Eagle Stadium in Tatum.