The annual special late season for whitetail deer is on.
It started on Monday and will run until Jan. 17. Only youth and muzzleloader hunters can participate however. The regulations are extremely particular as to what is legal and illegal game.
The following is verbatim from the TP&W website: “In counties with a Special Late Season, harvest is restricted to antlerless and unbranched antlered deer (a buck with at least one antler that has no more than one point). A point is a projection that extends at least one inch from the edge of a main beam or another tine. The tip of the main beam is also a point.”
For the youth, everything is much simpler.
Get those kids out in the woods and in front of some deer. The remaining 11 days gives hunters two full weekends to get in the deer stand and find their deer. Most of the does have been bred by now and some bucks may even starting to lose their antlers. Typically a corn feeder is a good place to look for interaction. A note of caution here for muzzleloaders and youth hunters-inspect your target more closely during this late season.
Bring a quality pair of binoculars to check your shot intensely. Look for tiny antlers, pedicles and other signs the “doe” you see is actually a buck. Bucks are fair game but the antler restrictions must be accounted for. Green patches are another great place to find your late season trophy. I have a small food plot that is receiving a lot of attention the past few days.
The corn feeder is within 50 feet, so it may just be coincidence but either way the deer are nibbling in the patch. Large winter cover pastures are another excellent place to see late season deer. Often these wheat or oat fields will host dozens of deer in the late afternoon, overnight and into the morning. The bred does will still have their yearlings and will start herding in these late season feeding spots.
One thing I would like to recommend is to top off your feeders one last time before the seasons closes. Better yet, feed year round. I have experimented with protein with mixed success. I am trying a rice bran based feed on the next fill up. The nutrition the bucks receive from this high protein feed helps them grow better antlers as well as putting healthy weight on the hoof before the spring green up.
The same thing goes for the does that access the feed. Healthier does have healthier fawns, healthier fawns have a higher survival rate.
You have until Jan. 17, so get out there with the kiddos or get out there with your muzzle loader but by all means, get out there.