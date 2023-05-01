The 2023 USA Shooting Junior Shotgun National team is now set after the second selection match in Kerrville on March 27.
Scores from the first selection match, held in August 2022 at the John Anthony Halter Sports Education Center in Hillsdale, Michigan, were added to the second selection match scores to determine the teams.
The Junior Men’s Skeet team consists of Benjamin Keller, (Johnstown, Colorado), Jordan Sapp, (Gilbert, Arizona), Josh Corbin, (Reedsburg, Wisconsin) and Kyle Fleck, (Schoolcraft, Michigan).
The Junior Women’s Skeet team consists of Jessi Griffin, (Jasper, Georgia), Alishia “Fayth” Layne, (Columbia, Tennessee), Madeline Corbin, (Reedsburg, Wisconsin) and Karsyn Ross, (Seguin, Texas).
The Junior Men’s Trap team consists of William Browning, (Doylestown, Ohio), Matthew Kutz (Goliad, Texas), Caleb Cutler, (Marshall, Texas) and Owen Bin, (Kerrville, Texas).
The Junior Women’s Trap team consists of Carey Garrison, (Crossville, Tennessee), Ryann Phillips, (Gail, Texas), Kaleigh Castillo, (Livermore, California) and Taylor Dale, (Burlington, Wisconsin).
The top three male and female athletes of each team will represent Team USA at the 2023 International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, in June and the 2023 ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, Korea, in July.