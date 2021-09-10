In some ways, September 11, 2001 seems like a lifetime ago, probably because it was. Think of all that has changed since then, the people that are you in your life now that weren’t then and vice versa. Not to mention, it’d be an understatement to say technology has changed a ton in 20 years and it’s mind-boggling to think of what that nightmare of a day would have been like with today’s technology.
That’s neither here nor there because on the other hand, that day seems like it was yesterday, at least we remember it like it was. Every detail. The terrifying images of planes flying into the towers will always be engrained in our minds. We witnessed our fellow human beings’ final moments on this earth as the only way for them to escape the burning flames was to jump from the World Trade Center.
The terrorist attacks forced us to go through all sorts of emotions. We went through denial, trying to convince ourselves that maybe this didn’t really happen, even though we knew darn well it had. We grieved great losses and we got beyond angry at the terrorists involved as we looked for justice to be served. We also needed an escape, something to take us away from it all, at least for a brief moment and get something else on our minds.
For many of us that escape came through sports.
No coach, athlete or any sports figure or event was going to be able to undo the damage done or heal the wounds. Sports did, however, help provide a brief escape, even if it was just for a moment. They also helped unite us together as we all had something in common. We were not divided by politics or race. Nobody cared who your favorite team was. In the aftermath of that terrible day 20 years ago today, we were Americans, going through the same together. We were all on Team USA.
The days following the terrorist attacks were eerie. Not a plane was in the sky and sporting events were put on hold. The NFL season canceled that week’s games before eventually made them up at the very end of the regular season and for the first time ever, the Super Bowl was in February.
During any other time, it would have been a huge deal that Michael Jordan was coming out of retirement again, but that was small deal compared to what our nation was facing.
Sports helped bring the best out of people. Despite not being a Yankees fan at all, I find it to be almost picture perfect that the Yankees were in the World Series. Many of us will always remember that World Series at Yankee Stadium when President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch, and a strike at that. It was a chilling moment as the fans of both teams in the stadium chanted, “USA, USA.”
It was hard not to feel a true sense of American pride. I think we needed sports in that time and sports certainly delivered.