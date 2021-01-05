College Basketball: Men

Pittsburgh at Syracuse 3:30 p.m. ACCN

Rhode Island at Richmond 5 p.m. CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Louisiville 5:30 p.m. ACCN

Penn St. at Ohio St. 5:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Tennessee 6 p.m. ESPN2

Georgetown at Butler 6 p.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 6 p.m. FSSW

Georgia at LSU 6 p.m. SECN

St. John’s at Xavier 7 p.m. CBSSN

Boston College at Duke 7:30 p.m. ACCN

Minnesota at Michigan 7:30 p.m. ACCN

Oklahoma at Baylor 8 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at South Carolina 8 p.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1

Wake Forest at Virginia 8 p.m. FSSW

Auburn at Mississippi 8 p.m. SECN

Utah St. at New Mexico 9 p.m. CBSSN

Oregon St. at Utah 10 p.m. ESPNU

Air Force at Boise St. 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Northwestern at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball

Boston at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN

LA Clippers at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. FSSW

Soccer

Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

WTA: Abu Dhabi 9 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Abu Dhabi midnight TENNIS

WTA: Abu Dhabi 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

