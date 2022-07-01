High School Athletics

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: British Grand Prix 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 11:30 a.m. NBC

IMSA: Chevrolet Grand Prix 2 p.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup: Kwik Trip 250 2 p.m. USA

Baseball: MLB

Kansas City at Detroit 11 a.m. Peacock

Texas at NY Mets 12:30 p.m. BSSW

NY Yankees at Cleveland 12:30 p.m. MLBN

LA Angels at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco 3:30 p.m. MLBN

St. Louis at Philadelphia 6 p.m. ESPN

Kay-Rod Cast 6 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA

Miami vs. Sacramento 4 p.m. NBATV

LA Lakers at Golden State 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Washington at Connecticut noon ESPN

Seattle at Atlanta 2 p.m. NBATV

New York at Los Angeles 5 p.m. CBSSN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 3: 113 miles, Vejle-Sønderborg, Denmark 7 a.m. USA

Football: USFL Championship

Philadelphia vs. Birmingham 6:30 p.m. FOX

Golf

DP World Tour: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic noon GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. CBS

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Men

CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC 3 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF U-20 Final 6 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

MLS: Charlotte at Houston 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Soccer: Women

NWSL: Louisville FC at Orlando 7 p.m. CBSSN

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16 7 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16 noon ABC

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16 5 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets, noon (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

