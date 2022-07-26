Baseball: MLB
San Diego at Detroit noon MLBN
Houston at Oakland 2:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Seattle 2:30 p.m. BSSW
San Francisco at Arizona 2:30 p.m. MLBN
NY Yankees at NY Mets 6 p.m. ESPN
Basketball: TBT
Dayton Regional: Round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita Regional: QF, Gutter Cats vs. Aftershocks 8 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 12:30 a.m. (Thu) BSSW
Softball
Little League 8 a.m. LHN
Little League 10 a.m. LHN
Little League 3 p.m. LHN
Little League 8 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta 6 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS