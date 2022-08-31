Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU

Major League Baseball

Seattle at Detroit noon MLBN

Oakland at Washington 3 p.m. MLBN

Texas at Boston 6 p.m. BSSW

Colorado at Atlanta 6:20 p.m. MLBN

Milwaukee at Arizona 9 p.m. MLBN

Fishing

Let’s Fish Southwest 5 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 9:30 p.m. BSSW

College Football

West Virginia at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPN

Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. FS1

Ball St. at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

VMI at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Alabama A&M at UAB 7 p.m. CBSSN

Louisiana Tech at Missouri 7 p.m. ESPNU

Penn St. at Purdue 7 p.m. FOX

Longhorn Weekly with Coach Sark 7 p.m. LHN

New Mexico St. at Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN

N. Arizona at Arizona St. 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Cal Poly at Fresno St. 9:30 p.m. FS1

High School Football

Fort Bend Marshall at Crosby 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Golf

DP World Tour: Made in Himmerland 6 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Dana Open noon GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open 11 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open 5 p.m. ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

