Auto Racing

Formula 1: Practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice 8 a.m. ESPNU

Xfinity: Qualifying 4:30 p.m. USA

W Series: Qualifying 3:40 a.m. (Sat) ESPNEWS

Formula 1: Practice 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Baltimore at NY Yankees 6 p.m. MLBN

Tampa Bay at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. BSSW

College Basketball: Men

Arizona Red-Blue Game 9:30 p.m. PAC-12N

FIBA Basketball: Women

World Cup: Final 1 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason

Golden State vs. Washington 5 a.m. NBATV

Maccabi Ra’anana vs. LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Tulane at Houston 6 p.m. ESPN

Penn at Dartmouth 6 p.m. ESPNU

UTSA at Middle Tennessee 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

San Diego St. at Boise St. 7 p.m. FS1

Washington at UCLA 9:30 p.m. ESPN

New Mexico at UNLV 10 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.) 6 p.m. ESPN2

Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+

Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW+

Pro Football: CFL

Ottawa at British Columbia 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

DP World Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Champ. 6 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 11:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship 2:30 p.m. GOLF

Tennis

ATP: Seoul, Tel Aviv; WTA: Tallinn, Parma 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Seoul Semifinals midnight TENNIS

WTA: Tallinn Semifinal 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Michigan St. at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at LSU 7 p.m. SECN

Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. PAC-12N

Penn St. at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

