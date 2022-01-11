College Basketball: Men

Villanova at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Duke at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCN

Minnesota at Michigan St. 6 p.m. BTN

LSU at Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN

Utah St. at Colorado St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

St. John’s at UConn 7:30 p.m. FS1

NC State at Louisville 8 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN2

TCU at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Arkansas 8 p.m. SECN

California at Washington 9 p.m. PAC12N

Boise St. at Nevada 9:30 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Kansas at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Dallas at New York 6:45 p.m. BSSW

Dallas at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Houston at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Brooklyn at Chicago 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

Asian Tour: Singapore International Champ. 11 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey

NHL: Montreal at Boston 6 p.m. TNT

AHL: Grand Rapids at Chicago 7 p.m. NHLN

NHL: Seattle at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

NHL: Toronto at Arizona 9 p.m. TNT

Soccer: Men

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 12:55 p.m. ESPN

Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan 2 p.m. CBSSN

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna 8 p.m. FS2

Tennis

WTA: Sydney; WTA-2: Adelaide 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Sydney; WTA-2: Adelaide 6 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Sydney; WTA-2: Adelaide 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

Recommended For You