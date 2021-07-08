Auto Racing

Trucks: Corn Belt 150 Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

Trucks: Corn Belt 150 8 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

NY Yankees at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Detroit at Minnesota 7 p.m. MLBN

Oakland at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Atlanta at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSSN

New York at Indiana 6 p.m. NBATV

Seattle at Phoenix 8 p.m. ESPN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 13: Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL: Geelong at Carlton 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Golf

EPGA: Scottish Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

Champions: U.S. Senior Open noon GOLF

PGA: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

American Century Championship 4 p.m. GOLF

Champions: U.S. Senior Open 5 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Marathon Classic 8 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

Rugby

NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney 5 a.m. FS2

NRL: Sydney at Canterbury 4:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Soccer

Copa América: Third Place, Peru vs. Colombia 7 p.m. FS2

USL: UNAM Pumas at San Antonio FC 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Tennis

WTA: Hamburg European Open 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals 7 a.m. ESPN

WTA: Hamburg European Open 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

Track & Field

IAAF: Diamond League 1 p.m. NBCSN

ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic 6 p.m. ESPN2

