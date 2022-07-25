Baseball: MLB
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN
Baseball: MLB
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN
NY Yankees at NY Mets 6 p.m. TBS
Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Seattle 9 p.m. BSSW
Washington at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN
High School Basketball: Boys
Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U 4 p.m. ESPNU
West Coast Elite 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U 6 p.m. ESPN
Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U 8 p.m. ESPN
Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U 10 p.m. ESPN2
TBT Basketball: Round of 32
Dayton Regional: Men of Mackey vs. TMT 6 p.m. ESPN2
Dayton Regional: Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare 8 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Football
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 12:30 a.m. (Wed) BSSW
Softball
Little League 10 a.m. LHN
Little League 2 p.m. LHN
Little League 5 p.m. LHN
Little League 11 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP: Atlanta, Umag ; WTA: Prague 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta 6 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague 6 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
