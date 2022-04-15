Auto Racing
World of Outlaws: NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars 2 p.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup: Food City Dirt Race 6 p.m. FOX
College Baseball
Florida at Vanderbilt noon ESPNU
Virginia at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACCN
Baseball: MLB
NY Yankees at Baltimore noon MLBN
LA Angels at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW
Houston at Seattle 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers 3 p.m. MLBN
Atlanta at San Diego 6 p.m. ESPN
(Kay-Rod Cast) 6 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball: NBA
Atlanta at Miami noon TNT
Brooklyn at Boston 2:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT
New Orleans at Phoenix 8 p.m. TNT
Football: USFL
Houston vs. Michigan 11 a.m. NBC
Philadelphia vs. New Orleans 3 p.m. USA
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m. FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage noon GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Professional Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Florida at Detroit noon ESPN
St. Louis at Nashville 5 p.m. NHLN
College Softball
Princeton at Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU
Syracuse at Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. SECN
Texas A&M at Tennessee 3 p.m. SECN
Tennis
ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Singles Final 7:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS