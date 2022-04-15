Auto Racing

World of Outlaws: NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars 2 p.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: Food City Dirt Race 6 p.m. FOX

College Baseball

Florida at Vanderbilt noon ESPNU

Virginia at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACCN

Baseball: MLB

NY Yankees at Baltimore noon MLBN

LA Angels at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Seattle 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers 3 p.m. MLBN

Atlanta at San Diego 6 p.m. ESPN

(Kay-Rod Cast) 6 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA

Atlanta at Miami noon TNT

Brooklyn at Boston 2:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT

New Orleans at Phoenix 8 p.m. TNT

Football: USFL

Houston vs. Michigan 11 a.m. NBC

Philadelphia vs. New Orleans 3 p.m. USA

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m. FS1

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage noon GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Professional Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Florida at Detroit noon ESPN

St. Louis at Nashville 5 p.m. NHLN

College Softball

Princeton at Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU

Syracuse at Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. SECN

Texas A&M at Tennessee 3 p.m. SECN

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo Doubles Final 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Singles Final 7:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

