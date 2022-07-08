Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying 9:25 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 11 a.m. USA
Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 12:30 p.m. FS1
AMA Lucas Oil Series: Southwick National 12:30 p.m. NBC
Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 4 p.m. USA
Camping World: SRX Series 7 p.m. CBS
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 10 p.m. FS2
Baseball: MLB
Houston at Oakland 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Minnesota at Texas 3 p.m. BSSW
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati 3 p.m. FS1
NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. FOX
Toronto at Seattle 9 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League
Toronto vs. Philadelphia 2:30 p.m. NBATV
Orlando vs. Sacramento 3 p.m. ESPN2
Boston vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Detroit vs. Washington 5 p.m. ESPN2
Atlanta vs. Utah 6:30 p.m. NBATV
Oklahoma City vs. Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2
LA Clippers vs. Memphis 8:30 p.m. NBATV
New Orleans vs. Portland 9 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball: WNBA
WNBA Skills Competition 2 p.m. ESPN
Boxing: WBC Championship
Featherweights: Magsayo vs. Vargas 8 p.m. SHO
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 8: 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland 7 a.m. USA
Football: CFL
Winnipeg at British Columbia 6 p.m. ESPNEWS
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Scottish Open 11 a.m. CBS
Senior Players Championship 11 a.m. GOLF
American Century Championship 1:30 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 5 p.m. ESPN
Lightweights: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev 8 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Men
MLS: Portland at Seattle 3:30 p.m. FOX
MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC 6 p.m. FS1
MLS: Dallas at Houston 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)
Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey 9 p.m. FS1
Tennis
WTA: Wimbledon, Championship 8 a.m. ESPN
ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship 10:30 a.m. ESPN
WTA: Wimbledon, Championship (replay) 2 p.m. ABC