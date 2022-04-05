College Baseball

Liberty at Virginia 6 p.m. ACCN

Kansas at Missouri 7 p.m. SECN

Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 8 p.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay 11:30 a.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Dallas at Detroit 6 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Brooklyn at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NBA75 Celebration Broadcast 6:45 p.m. ESPN2

G-League: Playoffs 8 p.m. ESPNU

NBA: Phoenix at LA Clippers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest 2 p.m. ESPN

College Softball

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Michigan St. at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

Florida St. at Florida 5 p.m. SECN

Tulsa at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSSW+

Kentucky at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPNU

UT Arlington at Texas 6 p.m. LHN

Tennis

WTA: Charleston 9 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Charleston 6 p.m. TENNIS

Recommended For You