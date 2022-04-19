College Baseball

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 6 p.m. SECN

Missouri at LSU 7 p.m. ESPNU

Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7 p.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB

NY Yankees at Detroit noon MLBN

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 6:30 p.m. MLBN

Texas at Seattle 8:30 p.m. BSSW+

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

West G3: Memphis at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. TNT

West G3: Dallas at Utah 8 p.m. BSSW

West G3: Golden State at Denver 9 p.m. TNT

Golf

DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2:30 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: LA Open 5:30 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN

College Softball

Clemson at Florida St. 7 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS

Recommended For You