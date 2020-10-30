SPORTS ON TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Auto Racing

NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas 1 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Xfinity 500 1 p.m. NBC

NHRA: Dodge NHRA Nationals 3 p.m. FS1

Bowling

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16 6:30 p.m. FS1

Pro Football

NY Jets at Kansas City noon CBS

Minnesota at Green Bay noon FOX

New Orleans at Chicago 3:25 p.m. FOX

Dallas at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 11 p.m. FSSW

Golf

PGA: Bermuda Championship 10 a.m. GOLF

Outdoors

Bassmaster Elite Series noon ESPN2

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Figure Skating

ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11 a.m. NBC

College Soccer: Women

Virginia at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW

Kentucky at Missouri noon SECN

Virginia Tech at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ACCN

Clemson at Florida St. 2 p.m. FSSW

Duke at Miami 2:30 p.m. ACCN

TCU at Oklahoma 4 p.m. FSSW

Notre Dame at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ACCN

Baylor at Texas 8 p.m. LHN

Soccer

Premier: Everton at Newcastle 8 a.m. NBCSN

MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. ABC

Swimming

ISL: The N 6 11 a.m. CBSSN

College Volleyball: Women

Oklahoma at Iowa St. 2 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SECN