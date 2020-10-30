SPORTS ON TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW
Auto Racing
NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas 1 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Xfinity 500 1 p.m. NBC
NHRA: Dodge NHRA Nationals 3 p.m. FS1
Bowling
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16 6:30 p.m. FS1
Pro Football
NY Jets at Kansas City noon CBS
Minnesota at Green Bay noon FOX
New Orleans at Chicago 3:25 p.m. FOX
Dallas at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. NBC
Cowboys Game Night 11 p.m. FSSW
Golf
PGA: Bermuda Championship 10 a.m. GOLF
Outdoors
Bassmaster Elite Series noon ESPN2
Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Figure Skating
ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11 a.m. NBC
College Soccer: Women
Virginia at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW
Kentucky at Missouri noon SECN
Virginia Tech at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ACCN
Clemson at Florida St. 2 p.m. FSSW
Duke at Miami 2:30 p.m. ACCN
TCU at Oklahoma 4 p.m. FSSW
Notre Dame at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ACCN
Baylor at Texas 8 p.m. LHN
Soccer
Premier: Everton at Newcastle 8 a.m. NBCSN
MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. ABC
Swimming
ISL: The N 6 11 a.m. CBSSN
College Volleyball: Women
Oklahoma at Iowa St. 2 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SECN