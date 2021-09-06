Major League Baseball

NY Mets at Miami 5:30 p.m. FS1

Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Arizona 8:30 p.m. BSSW

Chicago White Sox at Oakland 8:30 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Connecticut at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+

Washington at Seattle 9 p.m. CBSSN

College Football

Oklahoma Press Conference noon BSSW

Inside LSU Football 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Football Overdrive 9 p.m. LHN

Soccer: Men

World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic 6 p.m. ESPN2

CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC 7 p.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Quarterfinals 11 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals 6 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball: Women

Texas State at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

