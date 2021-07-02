High School Athletics
Auto Racing
Formula 1: BWT Austrian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2 8 a.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP 9 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Qualifying 10 a.m. CNBC
IndyCar: Honda 200 11 a.m. NBC
GT World Challenge: Europe Sprint Cup noon CBSSN
NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 1:30 p.m. NBC
World of Outlaws: Independence Day Spectacular 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Major League Baseball
LA Dodgers at Washington 10 a.m. MLBN
Houston at Cleveland noon AT&T-SW
San Diego at Philadelphia noon TBS
Texas at Seattle 3 p.m. BSSW
All-Star Selection Show 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NY Mets at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN
NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast) 6 p.m. ESPN2
San Francisco at Arizona (JIP) 9:30 p.m. MLBN
Texas Rangers Draft Special 10 p.m. BSSW
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Atlanta at Las Vegas 5 p.m. NBATV
Seattle at Los Angeles 8 p.m. NBATV
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Eating Competition
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 11 a.m. ESPN
Golf
EPGA: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS
Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 4:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series 4 p.m. NBCSN
Lacrosse: Men
PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Rugby
MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC 5 p.m. FS1
MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles 9 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon (Round of 16) 5 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
Track & Field
IAAF: Diamond League 8 p.m. NBCSN