High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

Formula 1: BWT Austrian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN

FIM Motocross: The MX2 8 a.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP 9 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Qualifying 10 a.m. CNBC

IndyCar: Honda 200 11 a.m. NBC

GT World Challenge: Europe Sprint Cup noon CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 1:30 p.m. NBC

World of Outlaws: Independence Day Spectacular 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

Major League Baseball

LA Dodgers at Washington 10 a.m. MLBN

Houston at Cleveland noon AT&T-SW

San Diego at Philadelphia noon TBS

Texas at Seattle 3 p.m. BSSW

All-Star Selection Show 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NY Mets at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN

NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast) 6 p.m. ESPN2

San Francisco at Arizona (JIP) 9:30 p.m. MLBN

Texas Rangers Draft Special 10 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Atlanta at Las Vegas 5 p.m. NBATV

Seattle at Los Angeles 8 p.m. NBATV

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Eating Competition

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 11 a.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS

Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 4:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series 4 p.m. NBCSN

Lacrosse: Men

PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Rugby

MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC 5 p.m. FS1

MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles 9 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon (Round of 16) 5 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

Track & Field

IAAF: Diamond League 8 p.m. NBCSN

Recommended For You