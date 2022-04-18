College Baseball

Kentucky at Louisville 4 p.m. ACCN

Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN

Air Force at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

Campbell at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN

BYU at Utah 7 p.m. PAC-12N

Arizona at Creighton 8 p.m. CBSSN

Baseball: MLB

Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

LA Angeles at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Seattle 8 p.m. BSSW

Atlanta at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. TBS

Basketball: NBA Playoffs

East G2: Atlanta at Miami 6:30 p.m. TNT

West G2: Minnesota at Memphis 7:30 p.m. NBATV

West G2: New Orleans at Phoenix 9 p.m. TNT

Pro Football: NFL

The Blitz: Dallas Cowboys Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Golf

PGA Professional Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Los Angeles at Anaheim 9 p.m. ESPN

College Softball

Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN

UC Davis at California 5 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 4 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

Recommended For You