College Baseball
Kentucky at Louisville 4 p.m. ACCN
Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN
Air Force at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN
Campbell at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN
BYU at Utah 7 p.m. PAC-12N
Arizona at Creighton 8 p.m. CBSSN
Baseball: MLB
Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN
LA Angeles at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Seattle 8 p.m. BSSW
Atlanta at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. TBS
Basketball: NBA Playoffs
East G2: Atlanta at Miami 6:30 p.m. TNT
West G2: Minnesota at Memphis 7:30 p.m. NBATV
West G2: New Orleans at Phoenix 9 p.m. TNT
Pro Football: NFL
The Blitz: Dallas Cowboys Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Golf
PGA Professional Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Los Angeles at Anaheim 9 p.m. ESPN
College Softball
Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN
UC Davis at California 5 p.m. PAC-12N
Tennis
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 4 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS